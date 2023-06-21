Watch Now
Cincinnati Children's Hospital ranked the best children's hospital in the nation

Ranking by U.S. News & World Report
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 21, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital is the best children's hospital in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Cincinnati Children's ranks number one out of nearly 100 U.S. hospitals that are known for being leaders in multiple specialties.

Hospital rankings are determined by three broad areas: clinical outcomes, efficient coordination of care and providing care-related resources, U.S. News & World Report said.

Here are the top children's hospitals in the U.S.

  1. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
  2. Boston Children's Hospital
  3. Texas Children's Hospital, Houston
  4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  5. Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C.
  6. Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio
  7. Children's Hospital Los Angeles
  8. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
  9. Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego, California
  10. Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Baltimore

Cincinnati Children's was also ranked as the number one children's hospital in the midwest region, according to the report.

Regional Rankings

Cincinnati Children's also ranked number one in the following pediatric specialties: cancer, neonatology, urology and diabetes and endocrinology (tie with Boston Children's Medical Center). Click here to see the complete nationwide rankings in all 10 pediatric specialties.

This year's rankings were created from data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and a survey sent to thousands of pediatric doctors across the U.S., according to the U.S. News & World Report website.

The organization said North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, RTI International, administered both surveys and analyzed the results. More than 100 pediatric medical experts provided input on what information to collect and how to analyze the data, U.S. News & World Report said.

This is the 17th year of the annual U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings. Their goal is to offer guidance to parents seeking the best care for their sick child, the organization said.

