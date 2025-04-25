Watch Now
The Banks announces new policy limiting access for people 21 years and older on weekends

CINCINNATI — The Banks will restrict its Public Plaza area to people 21 and older after 10 p.m., the city announced Friday morning.

A press release from Mayor Aftab Pureval and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Teetge said access to the area of The Banks on E. Freedom Way between Great American Ball Park and Walnut Street will be limited to people 21 years of age and older between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The release says the new policy aims to "To provide a safer, more controlled environment for guests during high-traffic nightlife hours."

Officials say enhanced security, ID checkpoints, and staffing will "support a safe and enjoyable experience for those 21 and older."

The release said the new policy will begin immediately.

A press conference will be held at The Banks at 11 a.m. about the new policy. WCPO 9 will be there and we will update this story.

