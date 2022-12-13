Teresa Theetge will be Cincinnati's newest police chief

CINCINNATI — Teresa Theetge will become the newest Cincinnati police chief, according to Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department.

She will become the first woman chosen to serve as Cincinnati police chief; when she was appointed to interim chief, she was the first woman to serve in that position full time. In 2020, Theetge became the highest-ranking female official in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department, when she was promoted to executive assistant police chief.

Theetge has been serving as the interim Cincinnati police chief since former police chief Eliot Isaac left the department in February.

i just got off the phone with Cincinnati FOP President, Dan Hils, who confirmed to me the Theresa Theetge IS the new Chief of the Cincinnati Police Department. @wcpo #BREAKING_NEWS — Tanya O'Rourke (@TanyaORourke) December 13, 2022

The process for selecting a new police chief has gone on for the past several months as candidates for the position were vetted. At the end of November, candidates had been narrowed down to four, Theetge among them.

As a candidate for the position, Theetge said some of her priorities include addressing gun violence, officer wellness and recruiting.

"Just like every agency across this country right now, we are struggling with recruiting and retention for officers," Theetge said. "I believe that is tied to our staffing shortages, which is why we're putting a lot of time and effort into recruiting and retention."

Theetge said the person who leads the department needs to hold themselves and everyone else accountable.

"At the end of the day, if you say you're going to do something, you better do it. They're going to hold everyone accountable."

Theetge has been with the Cincinnati Police Department for more than 30 years, according to her bio page in CPD's website. In that time, she's worked as night chief, district one patrol, central vice control, internal investigations and criminal investigations.

Also in the running for the position was Lower Price Hill native Lisa Davis, who currently serves as the assistant police chief, Todd Chamberlain, who spent over 33 years with the Los Angeles Police Department before he retired, and Larry Boone, the former police chief of Norfolk, VA.