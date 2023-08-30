'Super proud:' Cincinnati team is first to represent the region at Gay Softball World Series

CINCINNATI — For the first time, Cincinnati is being represented with a team in this week's Gay Softball World Series in Minnesota — part of an explosion of growth in LGBTQ+ sports in our region.

The Broadway Monkeys, part of the Rivercity Softball League, took part in opening ceremonies on Monday and started game play Tuesday.

"I think it's huge for Cincinnati to showcase the talent we have in this city and this league," said Matt Zeis, team manager and league communications director. "There's 250-plus teams throughout the U.S. and Canada that go... each summer, so it's a national stage."

Rivercity Softball League has been around since 1980, growing from two teams playing on one field, to a record 19 teams this summer, Zeis said. It joined the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance as its 53rd city recently, opening the door for its first entry into the series.

"We've been trying to break into this national organization," Zeis said. "We can run our league independently still and then go to this huge tournament and really with no effect to the current league in the city."

The team of 12 plays Tuesday nights in the Rivercity league, but also travels during the summer for other tournaments across the region and beyond. Not everyone is from Cincinnati — and not every team member is part of the LGBTQ+ community. Allies are welcome, and there have never been more in the league than now.

But for LGBTQ+ athletes, those Tuesday nights on the fields off Kellogg Avenue in the East End are a chance to escape work, social media and negative sports experiences of the past.

"Maybe there was a lot of talk that was inappropriate or they didn't feel welcome in that group," Zeis said. "Gay sports is something I feel that is needed in our community."

"I think what it is, is a safe space for everyone, very inclusive," said longtime Broadway Monkeys teammate Chris Wiederhold. "And everyone is just here to have a good time. It's just a good night to get out, hang with friends and play sports that we love."

Rivercity works with another LGBTQ+ sports league in Cincinnati, Hot Mess Sports, to schedule games on different nights so people don't have to choose between one sport or activity over another. It's fueled an explosion of participation in both leagues over the past two years.

Now, Cincinnati's growing LGBTQ+ sports scene is making its debut on a national stage — or field.

"This is the first time going with Cincinnati so I'm going to be nervous, but I'm going to be super excited as well," Zeis said.

As of Tuesday night, the Broadway Monkeys had won their first two games in the Series.