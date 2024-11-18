Study: Cincinnati should build new arena in one of these two locations

CINCINNATI — A feasibility study unveiled on Monday recommended that Cincinnati build a new arena in one of two areas around downtown Cincinnati.

The study, which was commissioned by the city of Cincinnati in partnership with Hamilton County, The Port, The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and several others in the region, concluded that renovating Heritage Bank Center was not the best course of action.

The study cited multiple other regional arenas in Louisville, Lexington, Kansas City, Columbus and more that had more events than Heritage Bank Center, and as a result a larger profit margin. It also showed that renovating the existing arena site has its limitations due to current zoning and geographical challenges. The study did say the Cincinnati Cyclones and the current operator of Heritage Bank Center, Nederlander Entertainment, were on board to explore a new site and interested in partnering to get it done.

The study recommended exploring a new arena in one of these two areas:



West downtown (southwest of the Duke Energy)

Towne Center Garage (south of TQL Stadium)

No hard costs were outlined as part of this study, rather it laid out multiple different financing options and comparable private/public shared costs to regional arenas.

You can read the full study below:

11.15 - Final Arena Report - For Distribution by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

