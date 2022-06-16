St. Vincent de Paul in need of box fans to distribute amid high temperatures

CINCINNATI — The demand for cooling assistance is nearing record highs in Hamilton County.

St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati began distributing fans and A/C units in early May and have already distributed more than 680 fans and nearly 200 A/C units.

"Last year was actually a record year for us in terms of the number of fans and air conditioning units that we distributed,” said Kristen Gallagher, St. Vincent de Paul Marketing & Communications Director.

The non-profit planned ahead for the increased demand, but the organization is still in need of donations because of rising costs of equipment.

Gallagher says box fans used to cost $15 each and are now up to $18 each. A $3 difference adds up when the organization is buying more than 1,000 fans.

“The price of everything is rising: food, housing, clothes," Gallagher said. "So when that happens we do see more people unfortunately who are struggling to make ends meet.”

St. Vincent de Paul is also seeing increased demand in its food pantry, and Gallagher believes it's because more people are in need due to inflation.

Households can receive one free box fan by sending a family member to the Neyer Outreach Center at 1146 Bank Street with a photo ID.

A/C units are available to those over 65-years-old and those with medical conditions. You can apply here.

If you have $18 to spare, consider donating to St. Vincent de Paul. You can donate here.

