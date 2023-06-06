Watch Now
Oil spill closes portion Mitchell Avenue near I-75 in Spring Grove Village

The closure is expected to last for hours
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 06, 2023
CINCINNATI — A portion of Mitchell Avenue near I-75 in Spring Grove Village is closed due an oil spill.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday. A WCPO crew on the scene reported seeing trucks dropping sand on the spill overnight.

CPD said a semi that was leaking oil was heading west on Spring Grove Boulevard and then south on Mitchell Avenue. It stopped before getting on I-75.

The intersection of Mitchell Avenue and Spring Grove Boulevard has been closed all night and Cincinnati police said to expect the closure to last into the morning rush.

Drivers should be able to go northbound on the ramp to I-75, but they can't go through on Mitchell Avenue under the overpass.

Mitchell Avenue closure

A member of the cleanup crew told WCPO that the spill is likely corn oil. It is unclear where the truck came from. However, a WCPO photojournalist followed the chemical trail back to a nearby Crisco manufacturing plant.

Police have not said if the spill resulted in any crashes or injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

