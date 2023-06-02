SWAT situation in South Fairmount closes busy intersection

CINCINNATI — A busy South Fairmount intersection is shutdown due to a SWAT situation, Cincinnati police said.

Queen City Avenue and Westwood Avenue has been closed for at least an hour.

Investigators have not said why the SWAT team was called.

We have a WCPO crew on the scene working to get information.

It is unclear when the intersection will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

