National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issues alert for Warren County teen missing since February

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 01, 2023
FRANKLIN, Ohio — A Franklin, Ohio teen who hasn't been seen since February 7 is now on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website as the search for her whereabouts continues.

The non-profit issued a missing poster for Hannah Redkey, who was 17 at the time of her disappearance. She turned 18 in March, according to the missing poster.

Redkey went missing from her home in Franklin, Ohio and her mother is concerned for her well-being, NCMEC said.

Redkey is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs roughly 136 pounds, the missing poster says.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513.695.1280.

