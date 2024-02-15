Police: Skeletal remains found in South Fairmount, believed to be person missing since 2022

CINCINNATI — Human remains found in South Fairmount are believed to belong to a person who's been missing since 2022, according to Cincinnati police.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed the remains on its morning report, noting the remains were discovered on Wednesday.

They were found in the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue, which is near St. Clair Heights park in South Fairmount.

Neither the police department nor the coroner's office have released the person's identity yet.

CPD and the coroner's office are conducting a death investigation into the skeletal remains, but police said they believe the remains are "associated with a missing person from April 2022."

CPD said they do not currently believe, or have any evidence suggesting that these human remains are connected with the dismembered remains of a Jane Doe discovered in multiple locations in North Fairmount between November and January.