Coroner: Dismembered head found recently belonged to torso of woman located in North Fairmount in November

CINCINNATI — A dismembered head found earlier in January belonged to the torso of a woman found nearby in November 2023, Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco announced Thursday at a press conference.

Sammarco also said additional items related to body parts were also discovered recently, but she did not specify what.

The torso of a yet-unidentified woman was discovered on Nov. 5; two months later, as Cincinnati police and FBI agents were conducting a search of the surrounding area, officials discovered more remains.

Later that day, Sammarco announced that a head had been found, but she didn't specify if other body parts were also located.

Police found the woman's torso in a treeline in North Fairmount in November. Cincinnati Police Captain Stephen Saunders said only the woman's torso was found, which has made learning her identity difficult.

Saunders also said police were unsure whether she was a local woman, or if she is from elsewhere and was simply left in North Fairmount.

"We've looked at all possible connections to the Cincinnati area for possible missing persons that might relate to this person but we have not found any links or associations and we've looked in the region as well," said Saunders.

Sammarco said in November she believed the woman had been killed on either Nov. 3 or 4, and she was likely dead before she was dismembered.

On Thursday, Sammarco increased the potential age of the woman to between her late 20s to early 50s, but they still believe she's on the lower end of that spectrum. She is African American, about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds.

While she has no tattoos, birthmarks or scars, Saunders said there is evidence that, around three years ago, she was pregnant. He said there's no proof she gave birth, but it's possible the evidence means she could have a child out there around the same age.

The woman's remains were in good condition and her head did have teeth in it, but those haven't been helpful in the investigation yet, Sammarco said. She said they're hopeful they'll be able to create a digital recreation of the woman soon.

The woman's cause of death is known, but Sammarco declined to share that information with the public.

Sammarco put to rest any rumors about a potential serial killer or various dismembered bodies located around Hamilton County during the press conference.

Saunders also said investigators plan to continue searching the area that the body parts were found for additional evidence.