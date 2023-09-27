Police: 73-year-old woman dies in South Fairmount crash

CINCINNATI — A 73-year-old woman is dead after a crash in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 40-year-old male driving a Ford F-150 was traveling northwest in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue when he collided with a Kia traveling in the opposite direction, CPD said in a press release.

The driver of the Kia, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she later died, investigators said.

A 14-year-old passenger in the Kia was also transported to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to CPD.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

The elderly woman who died in this crash has not been identified.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash, but they did say excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors.