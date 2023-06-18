Police: 16-year-old shot, killed Saturday night in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Quebec Road for reports of a shooting.

There, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not identified the 16-year-old.

It's also unclear if police have identified any suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

