HCSO: 8-year-old child grazed by 'errant round' at Cleves baseball field

CLEVES, Ohio — An eight-year-old child was struck by an errant round while at a baseball field in Cleves Saturday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the baseball field in Farwick Fields shortly after 4:40 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot, said a spokesman for the HCSO.

The Sheriff's investigation revealed that someone in the area had been firing a gun in a privately owned 'makeshift firing range,' and that a eight-year-old child had been struck, said the Sheriff's spokesman.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section. It is unknown at this time if anyone will be facing charges for the shooting.