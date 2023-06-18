Watch Now
CPD: 33-year-old man shot, killed in Winton Hills

Posted at 7:51 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 09:15:39-04

CINCINNATI — A 33-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in Winton Hills, the Cincinnati Police said.

Just after 5:30 am, police responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim at Strand Lane and Bettman Drive.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly afterwards, the Cincinnati Police informed a WCPO reporter on the scene that the victim had died from his injuries.

According to police, at least 12 shots were fired, as 12 shell casings had been found during their investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

