Cincinnati police: 1 person shot, killed in South Fairmount

South Fairmount fatal shooting
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 12, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in South Fairmount.

CPD were called to the 1700 block of Queen City Avenue for the report of a shooting around 12 p.m. Monday, investigators said.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering form a gunshot wound.

Police did not say if the victim was taken to the hospital or died inside the home.

Investigators said CPD's Homicide Unitl is handling the investigation.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

