Coroner: 70-year-old man dies two days after South Cumminsville fire

Adam Schrand
CINCINNATI — A 70-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during a fire in South Cumminsville on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report says Gilbert Cole died as a result of the fire on Sunday, two days after the fire.

At the scene of the fire on Friday, Cincinnati Fire Captain Jay Bosse told us the fire started at around 4:45 a.m. in the second floor of the home on Llewellyn Avenue.

There were two people inside at the time, one of whom suffered burns, Bosse told us. The other person was not hurt, Bosse said.

Bosse said three dogs were killed in the fire, however.

According to a release from the Cincinnati Fire Department later Friday morning, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the home; Around 40 firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.

