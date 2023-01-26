Sheriff: Inmate on kitchen detail escapes Hamilton County Justice Center while taking out trash

CINCINNATI — Tyrone Edwards is back in custody after he allegedly escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m. he escaped through an open delivery dock door while he was serving on a kitchen detail and was tasked with taking out the trash, Hamilton County Sherrif's Office PIO Kayla Woods said.

Edwards allegedly walked out the open delivery loading dock door and was not caught until around 9 a.m. He was in custody for a probation violation of breaking and entering with at $10,000 bond.

Law enforcement found him in the 1500 West North Bend in College Hill, Woods said.

Hamilton County has a troubled past with escaped inmates. Last summer, 14 inmates escaped custody in Hamilton County in just two months.

