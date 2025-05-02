'It’s been a real benefit' | Ohio city says Issue 2 would be fundamental to infrastructure repairs, updates

LOVELAND, Ohio — On May 6, all Ohio voters will decide on a state measure supporting local infrastructure projects.

Every 10 years, voters decide whether or not to renew the state’s ability to issue billions in bonds for the Ohio Public Works Commission's State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP). Issue 2 would provide $2.5 billion in funding, which increases the annual amount for the program from $200 million to $250 million per year.

The funding covers roads, bridges, waste disposal and more. The issue has wide bipartisan support, and there seems to be no official, active campaign against it.

"The OPWC project ... really focuses on repair and replacement, they’re not really about building new things," said David Kennedy, Loveland City Manager. "They’re really about fixing your infrastructure."

To some, that may not mean much, but to local governments, like Loveland, it means more opportunities.

WATCH: How funding from Issue 2 benefits local cities and their infrastructure

Ohio Issue 2: City says funding is fundamental to infrastructure repairs

"It’s just been project after project, and it’s been a real benefit," said Kennedy. "You’re talking about bringing your residents' state tax dollars back into the city to do projects."

In 2024, Loveland was able to update two bridges with help from OPWC funding. The East Loveland Avenue bridge project updated sewer systems, installed new sidewalks, repaved a portion of the road and more.

This year, the funding is helping the city complete a historic project.

"Currently, we’re doing one of the largest single water main projects in the history of the city," said Kennedy. "We had a very aged water main constantly having to repair it ... and that is about a $2 million project that’s going on as we speak."

OPWC only funds a portion of these projects, but even so, its loss would mean cutbacks for the city.

We asked Kennedy what it would mean for Loveland and other cities that receive funding if Issue 2 does not pass.

"I would say for the City of Loveland, it would simply mean projects would be deferred and then in some cases, projects may have to have some loan funding," said Kennedy.