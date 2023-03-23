Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Semi stuck in Lytle Tunnel: I-71 SB at 3rd Street exit closed indefinitely

The SB I-71 3rd Street off-ramp through the Lytle Tunnel is closed due to a jackknifed semi. The truck got stuck sideways inside the tunnel around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews are currently on the scene trying to free the semi.
Truck stuck in tunnel
Posted at 5:15 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 05:15:21-04

CINCINNATI — The SB I-71 3rd Street off-ramp through the Lytle Tunnel is closed due to a jackknifed semi.

The truck got stuck sideways inside the tunnel around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are currently on the scene trying to free the semi.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Investigators have not provided an ETA on when they expect the tunnel to reopen.

READ MORE
Traffic study could determine future of Covington's Fourth Street
'Good Morning Tri-State' adds meteorologist and traffic reporter to its weekday and weekend teams
US traffic deaths are at record numbers

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
40+ Hamilton County employers commit to addressing gender, race-based pay gaps Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts another 'name your price' adoption event HOF coach Dick Vermeil lauds Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.