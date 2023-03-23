Semi stuck in Lytle Tunnel: I-71 SB at 3rd Street exit closed indefinitely

CINCINNATI — The SB I-71 3rd Street off-ramp through the Lytle Tunnel is closed due to a jackknifed semi.

The truck got stuck sideways inside the tunnel around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are currently on the scene trying to free the semi.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Investigators have not provided an ETA on when they expect the tunnel to reopen.

