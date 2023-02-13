'Good Morning Tri-State' adds meteorologist and traffic reporter to its weekday and weekend teams

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 is pleased to announce a new meteorologist is joining the 9 First Warning Weather team. Cameron Hardin returns to Cincinnati television.

“I am super excited to be back on the air in Cincinnati,” said Hardin. “My family absolutely loves this city and can’t wait to make even more memories here. Weekend mornings are my favorite and the fact that I get to start my morning with viewers is going to be so much fun.”

Hardin is an AMS certified meteorologist. He holds three bachelor’s degrees from Purdue University in meteorology, agricultural communications and general communications. He continued his education at Purdue earning a master’s in strategic communications.

“We are pleased to welcome Cameron to the WCPO 9 family,” said Barry Fulmer, news director at WCPO 9. “He is a talented meteorologist who is working in a city he and his family call home.”

In 2019, Hardin worked at WLWT in Cincinnati for nearly three years. He also worked at WLFI in West Lafayette, IN from 2015 - 2018 and as a freelance meteorologist for Scripps’ station WEWS in Cleveland between 2018 and 2022.

Originally from Bargersville, Indiana, Hardin is a fan of all things Cincinnati sports, remembering trips with his dad to see the Reds when he was a kid, eating Skyline on the way to games and hoping the team would earn eleven strikeouts so he could get LaRosas on the way home. He’s been a season ticket holder of the team and cheers on the Bengals, FC Cincinnati and the Cyclones. In his spare time, Hardin, his wife and toddler daughter enjoy exploring the outside, going to festivals in OTR and Cincinnati’s vibrant food scene.

Hardin’s first morning day on the air is Feb. 23 during “WCPO 9 News at Noon.” His first day on “Good Morning Tri-State Weekend” is Feb. 25.

9 First Warning Weather Forecaster and Reporter Raven Richard will join Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark and Anchors Adrian Whitsett and Kristen Skovira weekday mornings on “Good Morning Tri-State.” She’s been helping people with their commutes as traffic reporter a few days a week. On Feb. 20, she’ll transition to that position full time and fill in as weather forecaster throughout the week.

“I’m happy to be joining the team and helping get the Tri-State up and out the door each morning,” said Richard.

“We realize how important traffic is to morning commuters,” said Fulmer. “Raven is an important part of our team and will keep viewers informed on the challenges of the morning drive with up-to-the-minute traffic reports.”

“Good Morning Tri-State” airs weekdays Monday through Friday 4:30-7 a.m. and “Good Morning Tri-State Weekend” airs Saturday and Sunday 5-7a.m. and 8-9 a.m.

