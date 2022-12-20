Watch Now
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Ohio Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old twins

One child found at Dayton International Airport
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Amber alert 2/20
Posted at 6:26 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 06:29:10-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-month-old.

The mother told police that around 9:45 Monday night, she parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street in Columbus. When she went inside the restaurant to pick up a Door Dash order, she told police someone stole her car with her two 5-month-old twins inside.

According to a press release, she told investigators that the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police were searching for a black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing front bumper.

Early Tuesday morning one child was located in the back of the stolen car at the Dayton International Airport.

Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson.

If you have any information that could help police find the missing 5-month-old and Jackson, call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Bond Hill business closed after early-morning fire Man pulled from burning home in West Chester, woman escaped through window 'An unusual year': Colerain Twp. reports just one house fire since Thanksgiving

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.