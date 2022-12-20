Ohio Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old twins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-month-old.

The mother told police that around 9:45 Monday night, she parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street in Columbus. When she went inside the restaurant to pick up a Door Dash order, she told police someone stole her car with her two 5-month-old twins inside.

According to a press release, she told investigators that the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police were searching for a black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing front bumper.

Early Tuesday morning one child was located in the back of the stolen car at the Dayton International Airport.

Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson.

If you have any information that could help police find the missing 5-month-old and Jackson, call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.