Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiRoselawn

Actions

Woman shot, killed in Roselawn, man charged with her murder

IMG_9040.jpg
Madeline Ottilie
IMG_9040.jpg
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 06:56:37-05

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot and killed Sunday evening in Roselawn, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 7800 block of Dawn Road in Roselawn at around 6:35 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Hannah Leath-Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire personnel determined she was dead at the scene, police said.

CPD has arrested 18-year-old Jakari Thompson and charged him with murder.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shooting or what may have led to it.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
One person shot, killed in CUF, Straight Street closed for investigation Colerain Fire: 3 injured in apartment fire on W. Galbraith Meet the couple that fell in love with Coney Island and then with each other

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.