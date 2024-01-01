Woman shot, killed in Roselawn, man charged with her murder

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot and killed Sunday evening in Roselawn, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 7800 block of Dawn Road in Roselawn at around 6:35 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Hannah Leath-Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire personnel determined she was dead at the scene, police said.

CPD has arrested 18-year-old Jakari Thompson and charged him with murder.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shooting or what may have led to it.