Roselawn Save-A-Lot won't close after owner's retirement, vice mayor announces

CINCINNATI — After concerns that Roselawn may soon turn into a food desert, Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney announced plans to keep the neighborhood's Save-A-Lot open after its owner retires.

Earlier this month, we spoke with residents and employees who were concerned about what would happen if the local Save-A-Lot closed when its owner retired.

The neighborhood used to have a Kroger at Hillcrest Square. When that store closed in 2010, neighbors went 14 months without a viable grocery option — until David Pearson and his family opened Save-A-Lot.

"The health and lives of our city’s seniors, children and families in Roselawn and Bond Hill were changed due to having access to a grocery store more than a decade ago," said Renee Mahaffey Harris, CEO of the Center for Closing the Health Gap, which worked with Pearson to open the store.

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But when Pearson decided he wanted to retire, there was no one to purchase the store from his family, leaving its future up in the air. Residents we spoke to pointed out that many elderly neighbors wouldn't have transportation to get to another store, and most other places do not offer the affordable, healthy foods Save-A-Lot does.

“It would truly be, not just a health crisis, but an economic crisis, because people would lose their jobs," Roselawn resident Debora Champion said.

Kearney said Pearson reached out to her to ensure Save-A-Lot would remain in Roselawn, working on a transition plan with the city and Save-A-Lot's corporate development group. While the details are limited, Kearney said new ownership is being finalized to keep the area from becoming a food desert.

"I want our residents to know that all parties involved are committed to keeping Save-a-Lot in the Roselawn neighborhood, and excited that ownership transition plans are smoothly moving forward. I am confident that Roselawn and Bond Hill will have the Save-a-Lot grocery store for years to come," Kearney said.