Police: Man shot, killed in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Sunday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

CPD identified the victim as 45-year-old Raheen Brown.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Reading Road at approximately 8:00 p.m.

CPD said they found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.