Police: Man shot during argument in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — A man was shot Sunday morning in Roselawn, Cincinnati police said.

Police said an argument happened Just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Summit Road and Newbedford Avenue. During the argument, a man was shot.

That man, who is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police did not say if they arrested anyone or if they have any suspects.

READ MORE:

Sheriff: Grandmother shoots 6-month-old grandchild in the head; child in critical condition

Batavia Township man facing assault charges after 2-week-old son hospitalized

Police pull over Lyft driver after Cincinnati woman says they traveled more than an hour in wrong direction

