Batavia Township man arrested, charged after his 2-week-old child hospitalized

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — A 20-year-old Batavia Township man has been arrested and charged for causing injuries to his 2-week-old child, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

Dezmond Wallace was taken into custody on Saturday without incident and has been charged with one count of endangering children and one count of felonious assault, the CCSO said.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clermont County Children's Protective Service reported to the CCSO that an infant had been transported by his mother to Cincinnati Children's Hosptial for treatment of symptoms that presented to be an eye infection.

However, after hospital staff further examined the child, additional injuries were identified, including a skull fracture, injuries to his mouth, and bruising to his arms and legs, the CCSO said.

The child was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. Physicians determined the injuries were not accidental and were the result of recent trauma, the CCSO said.

After interviewing both parents, detectives determined the child received his injuries at their residence at at apartment complex on Amelia-Olive Branch Road in Batavia Township. The CCSO executed a search warrant and collected evidence and processed the scene.

Wallace was cooperative and admitted to detectives he was responsible for the injuries to his child, which were sustained on Wednesday, the CCSO said.

Wallace is being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear at court on Monday morning for his arraignment.

This investigation remains ongoing and will be reviewed with the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of additional charges to be presented to a Grand Jury, the CCSO said.

The CCSO has not released the current condition of the child.