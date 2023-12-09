Police pull over Lyft driver after Cincinnati woman says they traveled more than an hour in wrong direction

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — One Cincinnati woman said her Lyft driver traveled more than an hour in the opposite direct of her intended destination.

Bri Ledsome said a Lyft driver picked her up from downtown Cincinnati.

Ledsome’s scheduled drop-off location was near Canton, Ohio. Ledsome said her driver continued traveling south into Kentucky, despite her telling him he was going the wrong way.

"At that point is when I kind of went into action mode," Ledsome said. "So I texted my partner to call 911 with the vehicle details."

Ledsome began to realize she was getting further from her destination. Eventually, Maysville police and Mason County sheriff’s deputies pulled the driver over for speeding.

Body camera footage from the Maysville Police Department shows the traffic stop.

"That's not going towards Ohio," officers could be heard saying on the body camera footage.

WCPO is not identifying the driver because he has not been charged.

"She feels you're going the wrong way," another deputy said to the driver.

Ledsome explains to police she's supposed to be going to a city near Canton.

"Then we end up 20, 30, 40 miles into Kentucky," she said. "And I’m like, 'This is nowhere near where the f**** we're supposed to be going.'"

"OK, we'll try to get this figured out," a Maysville officer told Ledsome.

Ledsome then told officers, regardless of the outcome of questioning the driver, she wanted to get out of the Lyft.

Police said the GPS on the driver's phone had the correct address, but he was driving in the wrong direction.

Ledsome told police he had another tablet, with another destination plugged in. When police asked to see it, he said it wasn't working.

Police asked him to get the tablet out of his car. They tried turning it on, confirming the tablet was dead.

Ledsome’s trip was intended to be four hours. The route the driver was taking was going to be eight hours.

"You need to be truthful. Did you go this route because it's more money?" an officer asked the driver outside of the vehicle.

After saying no to the question multiple times prior, the driver nods yes.

Police suggest Ledsome should file a report with Lyft.

"It’s a civil issue I believe at this point because she never said, 'Stop, I want out,'" an officer said in the body camera footage.

Police ultimately decided they had no evidence a crime was committed.

"I'm sure you've heard of human trafficking and everything else," an officer told the driver. "If someone says they're wanting to go to a certain spot and then you go somewhere else … it scares people."

Police let the driver go. Ledsome was picked up by a friend. She said she was shaken up by the situation, but she wanted to share what happened to her to make people aware.

"It’s so deeply important that we pay attention to our surroundings, and we trust our gut and stay vigilant," Ledsome said.

A spokesperson for Lyft said they are ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation and have temporarily suspended the driver’s account.