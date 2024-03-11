Watch Now
Police: Man found shot, killed in vehicle in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Roselawn Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Eastlawn Drive just before 9 a.m. following a report of an unresponsive person found in a vehicle. Police discovered 30-year-old Angel Flores, who had been shot. Cincinnati Fire personnel at the scene determined Flores was dead.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating Flores' death. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

