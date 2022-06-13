Man sentenced to 28 years for Brandy's Lounge execution-style killing

CINCINNATI — The man who police said shot and killed 31-year-old- Derek Smith at Brandy's Lounge in October 2021 was sentenced Monday to 28 years to life for aggravated murder.

Smith was at Brandy's on October 8 when Lonnell Anderson jumped a fence, walked behind him, and shot him twice in the head. Police said they do not believe the men knew each other.

At the time of the shooting, Anderson was under indictment for having weapons under disability, meaning he was not allowed to have a gun because of previous crimes.

"Can't see how you can be allowed out even on a bond if you have such an extensive record," said Ashley Fletcher, a friend of Smith's. "And a lot of his charges were physical violence as well, so it's just sad to know that this could have been avoided."

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the shooting was racially motivated. Still, despite what he called "overwhelming" evidence the murder was racially motivated, a charge would likely add nothing to Anderson's conviction. Deters said there is no sense in pursuing the misdemeanor hate crime because someone convicted of aggravated murder "shouldn't ever get out of jail."

Smith's death is the second deadly shooting at Brandy's Lounge since May 2021, when Donta Martin, 36, was killed and three others were wounded.

