CINCINNATI — Police have arrested a man and charged him with aggravated murder for the shooting death of 31-year-old Derek Smith at Brandy's Lounge on Oct. 8.

Police arrested 49-year-old Lonnell Anderson on Monday.

Smith was fatally shot at the bar in Roselawn and declared dead at the scene, CPD said.

His death is the second deadly shooting at Brandy's Lounge since May, when Donta Martin, 36, was killed and three others were wounded.