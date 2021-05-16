Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiRoselawn

Actions

Police, coroner respond to shooting scene at Roselawn lounge

One body transported from scene by coroner
items.[0].videoTitle
Cincinnati Police and the Hamilton County Coroner responded to a reported shooting at a nightclub in Roselawn early Sunday morning.
Roselawn shooting.PNG
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 06:44:38-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police and the Hamilton County Coroner responded to a shooting at a nightclub in Roselawn early Sunday morning that left at least one person dead.

Police received a call for a shooting and fighting at Brandy's Lounge on the 7700 block of Reading Road around 2:30 a.m.

A WCPO crew saw a body removed from the scene in the coroner's van Sunday morning, and Cincinnati Police homicide detectives were still at the scene by 6:30 a.m.

Police have not released any information on victims or potential suspects.

WCPO will update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!