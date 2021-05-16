Police, coroner respond to shooting scene at Roselawn lounge

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police and the Hamilton County Coroner responded to a shooting at a nightclub in Roselawn early Sunday morning that left at least one person dead.

Police received a call for a shooting and fighting at Brandy's Lounge on the 7700 block of Reading Road around 2:30 a.m.

A WCPO crew saw a body removed from the scene in the coroner's van Sunday morning, and Cincinnati Police homicide detectives were still at the scene by 6:30 a.m.

Police have not released any information on victims or potential suspects.

WCPO will update this developing story.