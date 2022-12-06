'I don't feel safe': More complaints about conditions at Roselawn apartments

CINCINNATI — Complaints continue to mount against a Roselawn apartment landlord as residents become fed up with living conditions in the building

"They're not fixing things for people that should be done," Victoria Reeves said of the Heirlooms of Cincinnati.

Reeves said someone kicked open one of her apartment doors on October 17. Cincinnati Police took an incident report, but seven weeks later, Reeves still waits for her landlord to repair the damaged frame.

"I'm 63 years old," she said. "I can't deal with all that because going in and coming out I don't feel safe."

WCPO called her landlord, his firm and the landlord's attorney. The attorney said he cannot comment or answer questions.

Reeves' complaint piles on those neighbors voiced recently.

Brooke Bovey said there are cracks in her apartment's foundation.

"(Management was) blaming us for that, that we did that," Bovey said.

Another neighbor, Tayana McKinney, sued the same landlord over a $1,000 deposit that was not returned, according to court records.

A third neighbor, Bonita Moore, also filed a civil complaint in November. Citing a federal housing inspection that found "a kitchen wall buckling" and a "urine smell in the garage," Moore asked a Hamilton County judge to allow her to put rent in an escrow account until the landlord completes repairs.

"It's really important for tenants to communicate with their landlords, especially if there's been a change in ownership or management," Nick DiNardo, managing attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati said. "If there's been a change in ownership or management, make sure you go talk to the new owners and make sure there's no problems. But also, document everything."