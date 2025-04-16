Coroner at scene of shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner was at the scene of a shooting in Roselawn Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened sometime around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Roselawn Summit Apartments in the 1600 block of Summit Road. Our WCPO 9 photographer Katie Cepero arrived shortly before 7 a.m. and saw Cincinnati police officers next to a taped-off area on the side of the building. The coroner was also at the scene at that time. Our photographer on the scene saw the coroner remove a body from the scene.

We asked officers on the scene for more information, but were not given anything else to report. We also called CPD Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, who said a press release with more info would be "coming soon."

We will update this story with more as soon as we have it.