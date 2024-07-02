Police: Child hospitalized after she was hit by vehicle on River Road

CINCINNATI — A child was taken to Cincinnati Children's after a crash on River Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

Police at the scene said a driver was traveling eastbound on River Road between Bender Road and Darby Lane when a girl walked onto the road. The driver hit the girl, who police said was alert and conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

Police said the girl has possibly serious injuries. The driver did stop and is cooperating with police.

A lieutenant at the scene said it appeared the girl was coming from the river. A parent or guardian was at the scene when police arrived.

Officials have shut down River Road for an investigation. The road is expected to be closed for about one to two hours.