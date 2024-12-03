Red Bike announces funding to operate through April 2025, uncertain after that

CINCINNATI — The nonprofit bike share program Red Bike has enough funds to operate until April 2025, but there are still questions if it can pedal past the spring.

Red Bike is looking for long-term funding commitments to continue operations past April. The program says it is looking for three-year commitments from public partners.

The bikeshare program's board voted to shut Red Bike down permanently in March because of funding issues that arose after it lost a major sponsor.

Executive Director Douglas McClintock previously told WCPO 9 that it would have taken well over $250,000 to "really make sure that we were not having to close things down."

Multiple organizations across Greater Cincinnati pledged funding to keep Red Bike operating, totaling around $450,000.

Red Bike's ridership overall is down this year vs. last, but its Go Pass program has been steadily increasing in popularity, according to Red Bike. It's a $5 monthly membership for low-income customers compared to full-fare $30 monthly memberships.

Total Rides



2022 –70,218

2023 –99,218

2024 –94,593

Go Ridership

2022 –18,411

2023 –34,905

2024 –51,139 (46.5% increase year over year, 54% of total rides this year)

Red Bike also said it wanted to pilot integration with Metro to have it part of a wider transportation system across Cincinnati and into Northern Kentucky. It does not plan to expand its services and rather it wants to acquire funding to exists in its current footprint for the long term.