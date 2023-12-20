Theetge: Abduction suspect hit, killed on I-75 after fleeing from officers

CINCINNATI — A man being pursued by police because of his suspected involvement in an abduction ran from police and was hit and killed on I-75 Wednesday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said CPD received calls around 1:30 a.m. for a possible abduction; the caller described a specific vehicle involved. Officers said they spotted the vehicle multiple times but each time they attempted to stop it, the driver refused and a pursuit ensued.

Theetge said the driver eluded officers each time, until the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Freeman and Gest Street in Queensgate.

From there, police said a man got out of the car and ran away; officers chased him and called for a K-9 to assist with the search. But while officers were waiting on the K-9 to arrive, CPD said the man ran into the northbound lanes of I-75 and was hit at least once around 2 a.m.

The driver who hit him did not stop, CPD said.

The 34-year-old man died at the scene, according to CPD.

The woman who was allegedly abducted is with CPD and is OK, Theetge said.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but lanes have since reopened.