Gathering honors Glenn Ewing, tow truck driver killed on the job

Tow truck drivers from across the state and all corners of Ohio gathered on Sunday to send off a fallen colleague; Glenn Ewing, a AAA tow truck driver, was struck by a driver while on the job near Rapid Run Park on July 4.

Ewing later died at the hospital on July 6.

"It means so much to have this show of support and solidarity from the towing community," said Cheryl Parker, spokesperson for AAA.

Tow truck driver after tow truck driver filtered out of AAA Cincinnati's lot on Queensgate, heading to pick up Ewing and give him one final ride before laying him to rest on Sunday.

"Kind of moving, isn't it?" said Gary Legge, fleet manager for AAA Cincinnati. "It's a little hard to articulate."

Cincinnati Police said a driver heading south on Rapid Run Pike near Rapid Run Park around 11:50 p.m. struck Ewing, who was loading a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

"But he was a fantastic human being," said Legge. "Everybody in the garage thought very highly of Glenn."

An organization called Move Over Ohio Incorporated participated in the procession to honor Ewing, while working to raise awareness for Ohio's Move Over, Slow Down law.

The law requires drivers to move over one lane or slow down if they can't change lanes any time they pass a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

"That thin white line is all that separates you from us," said Dave Lemke, with Move Over Ohio Incorporated. "We have to work out there. You're doing 70 miles per hour, blowing by us, you need to slow down."

As friends, coworkers and guests thanked Ewing for his service, a final radio call was held for the driver killed while doing his job.

"To make sure that motorists know it is so important to recognize them when they are roadside helping people," said Parker. "It's a dangerous job."

Cincinnati Police are still investigating the crash that killed Ewing, but the driver involved in the crash is not currently facing any charges.