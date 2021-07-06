Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Tow truck driver dies after crash near Rapid Run Park

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Police_scene_tape.jpg
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 10:10:07-04

CINCINNATI — A tow truck driver who was struck by a vehicle while working on Sunday has died, according to the Hamilton County coroner.

Cincinnati Police said Mahamadou Maiga, 20, was driving south on Rapid Run Pike near Rapid Run Park around 11:50 p.m. Sunday when he struck Glenn Ewing, 32, who was loading a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

Ewing was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Maiga sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Police said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.