Tow truck driver dies after crash near Rapid Run Park

CINCINNATI — A tow truck driver who was struck by a vehicle while working on Sunday has died, according to the Hamilton County coroner.

Cincinnati Police said Mahamadou Maiga, 20, was driving south on Rapid Run Pike near Rapid Run Park around 11:50 p.m. Sunday when he struck Glenn Ewing, 32, who was loading a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

Ewing was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Maiga sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Police said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.