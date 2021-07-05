Man in critical condition after crash near Rapid Run Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that left a tow truck operator in critical condition Sunday night.

Police said Mahamadou Maiga, 20, was driving south on Rapid Run Pike near Rapid Run Park around 11:50 p.m. Sunday when he struck a man who was working in the roadway, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

The man who was hit was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. Maiga sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Police said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.