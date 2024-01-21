Cincinnati Museum Center debuts new culinary studio; 'it teaches so much'

CINCINNATI — Out of the cold and into the food lab, the Cincinnati Museum Center is inviting everyone to bring their science skills to their new culinary studio, where they can take part in the ultimate science experiment.

"It teaches so much, it's not just about learning how to cook," said Cody Hefner, Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

"It's learning tactile skills and motor skills working around heat ovens and things like that - but learning about chemical reactions, learning about physics that changes things, and learning about different cultures," Hefner explained.

The Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio is bringing recipes on paper to life. Giving people the space to explore the science behind some tasty food all while making memories to last a lifetime.

"It's just another way for us to introduce learning to people, and to do it in a way that's fun for them and that's engaging and that brings that community aspect into it, because when you're done cooking you get to sit down and eat together," Hefner shared.

The studio offers many options ranging from at home workshops to in studio learning.

If some of your favorite foods are Alfredo pasta, ice cream and mac and cheese, there's a class for you... and those are just some of the options.

More information is available on the Cincinnati Museum Center's website.