Protesters arrested outside Kroger headquarters speak to motives, next steps in cage-free egg campaign

CINCINNATI — Some of the nine protesters arrested Wednesday outside Kroger's downtown Cincinnati headquarters are speaking out for the first time, calling their demonstration a necessary step in a months-long campaign to pressure the grocery chain to commit to selling only cage-free eggs.

Animal Equality, a Los Angeles-based animal-protection group, announced the opening of a Cincinnati office Thursday and held a press conference there to address the arrests and announce the next steps in its Kroger campaign.

"These headquarters have been set up to ensure that we can continue this campaign with strength, with conviction," said Sharon Núñez, president of Animal Equality. "The arrests yesterday not only have not weighed on us, but ... we are more committed than ever to get this policy."

WATCH: Following arrests, protesters who chained themselves to Kroger speak out

Protesters arrested outside Kroger HQ speak about demonstration, campaign

The demonstration Wednesday, which law enforcement called peaceful, drew dozens of protesters. Núñez said eight activists chained themselves to one of several entrances at Kroger headquarters beginning at 7:35 a.m. Police arrested nine of them at approximately 9:30 a.m.

"I did not want to be dragged by the police and spend hours in jail, but I knew that it had to be done," said Zachary Jordan, an Animal Equality employee and one of those arrested Wednesday. "Being in jail, it really makes you think about what these animals are going through... I was able to walk around, to move around, kind of have a little bit of autonomy. These hens don't have that luxury."

The group's goal is to have a conversation with Kroger that leads to some sort of commitment on the company's transition to cage-free eggs.

"We are not asking Kroger to go cage-free tomorrow. We're asking for things like how much are you going to reduce the amount of caged eggs every year?" Núñez said. "How are you going to use signage to encourage consumers to move to cage-free eggs? What are you going to do? What's in your power?"

In 2016, Kroger committed to phasing out the sale of eggs from caged hens by 2025. Animal Equality says that has not happened.

The nine protesters are accused of criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Their attorney, Paul Laufman, said all nine have pleaded not guilty.

"We'll have to look at the evidence in this case. That will be one of the questions: did their right to protest cross Kroger's right to have property free and clear?" Laufman said. "I'm not aware of anybody having been violent, anybody having resisted arrest, and the complaints that were filed in this case seem to allege that they were allegedly resisting by refusing to unchain themselves, which is inconsistent with Ohio law, to my thinking."

In a statement Wednesday, a Kroger spokesperson said the company supports the right to peaceful protest.

"But extreme tactics that create safety concerns for our associates, visitors and neighbors cross a line," the spokesperson said. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement as they respond to the situation and remain focused on keeping people safe."

Ruby Kincannon, a campaigns and volunteer coordinator for the group who was also arrested, pushed back on Kroger's characterization of the demonstration.

"We went into this action knowing that Kroger could possibly allege that possibly you know, we were taking things to an extreme level. We 100% disagree with that," she said. "All of our actions were peaceful yesterday. We've been there every day for months peacefully."

For months, the animal protection group has been demonstrating, nearly every day, in front of the Kroger headquarters. It recently reached an agreement with the surrounding community to limit demonstrations to between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to address noise concerns. Wednesday's protest took place in the morning.

Extremely loud protests outside Kroger HQ: we have a resolution. Thx to Sharon Nunez with Animal Equality for coming to Cincy to listen to the concerns over the noise of the ~15 residents & small biz owners near Court St. The agreement we came to is balanced & reasonable 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yw9LNX026w — Mark Jeffreys (@jeffreysms) August 18, 2026

In response to Kroger's characterization of the protest, Núñez turned it back on the company.

"Kroger has animals in extreme conditions. That's how that word should be used: extreme conditions for animals that can't even spread their wings," she said.

We reached out to a Kroger spokesperson on Thursday. They said the company had no additional response to share.

On Wednesday, following the protests, a company spokesperson said, "We have met with and listened to leaders of this pressure campaign and have been clear about Kroger’s position to support animal welfare while ensuring our customers have affordable choices."

Núñez disputed the claim that the company has met with Animal Equality.

"Animal Equality has not received any communication from Kroger. We have not received any communication from their representatives, decision makers setting up a meeting," she said. "I will say that I myself have made several attempts prior to this campaign being launched to email them and even telephone call them, asking them to sit down with me."

When asked about the discrepancy, Kroger did not have a response to share.

"There did not need to be nine arrests yesterday, though we take this commitment to justice and to animals seriously. And it's now down to Kroger. Kroger can choose dialogue. Kroger can sit down with us, and I am sure, as I have met dozens of companies throughout my life, that we will find a resolution. We are ready to meet Kroger," Núñez said.

Núñez said Animal Equality has negotiated cage-free commitments with other major retailers like Costco and Target.

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