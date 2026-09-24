Grand jury indicts 17-year-old on multiple murder charges for death of 16-year-old shot in 2025

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a 17-year-old boy for the shooting death of 16-year-old Thomas Bell in late summer 2025.

The teen, Almir Myers, has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. All five charges carry gun specifications. WCPO 9 is naming the teen since he is being tried as an adult.

Court records don't list his next court appearance.

RELATED: Cincinnati police charge 17-year-old with murder of 16-year-old shot in September

Three other teens were previously indicted in connection with the shooting. According to Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas records, they are charged with the following:



An 18-year-old is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault.

A 19-year-old is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons under disability.

An 18-year-old is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault.

The three teens are all scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8.

The shooting

On Sept. 16, 2025, Bell — a student at Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy — was one of two people who were shot at the corner of East McMicken Avenue and Walnut Street. Bell was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A teacher at the nearby Wesley Chapel Mission Center told WCPO 9 he heard the shots around the time classes let out, then heard children screaming and crying, and saw a group of teens near a body on the ground.