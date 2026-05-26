Project leaders offer first look at Farmer Music Center development as questions loom on city funding

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers Cincinnati's East Side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

CINCINNATI — We're getting a first look at how construction is coming along for the Farmer Music Center, being built on the former Coney Island property.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and its subsidiary Music & Event Management, Inc. are leading the project.

Like its counterpart next door, Riverbend, the new venue will feature a sloped, stadium-style seating structure to provide better sightlines and cleaner sound.

MEMI CEO Michael Smith said Farmer Music Center will be one of the best venues in the country. He said it will provide an improved fan experience.

“The furthest seat on the lawn is 25 feet closer to the stage than it is at Riverbend," Smith said.

WATCH: Get a first look at how construction for the new music venue is coming along

Project leaders offer first look at Farmer Music Center development

There will be 8,000 reserved seats available, coupled with a synthetic lawn that will provide capacity for up to 12,000 people.

The facility itself will feature more than 300,000 square feet of concourse and club space, with opportunities for guests to purchase drinks and food. MEMI said there will be 25 full-service bars and concession stands located across three different levels of the venue, plus multiple grab-and-go kiosks.

Robert McGrath, president and CEO of CSO, said they hope it will bring bigger artists to the Queen City.

“Everyone, no matter whether you’re sitting in the front row or whether you’re sitting in the rear of the lawn, will have closer sightlines," McGrath said.

CSO and MEMI said the new music venue is projected to generate more than $100 million annually in economic impact, while contributing an estimated $7 million in state tax revenue and $15 million in new city tax revenue over the next 10 years.

It's a $160 million project and McGrath said they are still looking for additional funding.

WCPO asked McGrath just how much more funding was needed.

“We don’t have more information, further information, rather, that we can share on that today, but we will have more that we can share in the future," McGrath said.

The project has received private and public donations, including money from the state.

However, city leaders are still weighing how much the city will provide.

Last week, Mayor Aftab Pureval released his recommended budget adjustments.

In it, Pureval said he reduced the city manager's proposed contribution from $6.5 million to $2 million. In March, city council narrowly passed a resolution for an even higher $8 million investment.

Under the proposal, city funding would be contingent on guarantees regarding future tax revenue generation over the project’s first decade.

The administration also said it is exploring the acquisition of nearby developable land to protect the city’s long-term interests in future growth surrounding the project area.

McGrath said they're grateful for any contribution from city leaders.

“For us, that represents validation and support of the incredible economic and cultural impact this will have for the city of Cincinnati," McGrath said.

McGrath said they're optimistic the remaining funds will be acquired through donations.

Project leaders said the goal is to open the venue in the spring of 2027.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 East Side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com.