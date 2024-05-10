'Premier facility in all of the entire Midwest': Pickleball players descend on Sawyer Point for pro tournament

CINCINNATI — Pickleball professional player Ronan Cameron is soaking in Cincinnati for the first time. He’s a player in the APP Cincinnati Open, which is taking place for the second year in a row at Sawyer Point.

“I love them,” Cameron said of the courts along the Ohio River. “I love how they’re bending and going with the fence. The park’s beautiful.”

Cameron is one of the more than 1,000 players from across 27 states descending on the Queen City for the tournament, which is being hosted by the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

Founder Ken Herrmann fell in love with the facility after a site visit two years ago.

“It is really the premier facility in all of the entire Midwest,” Herrmann said. “They're in great shape. The city takes wonderful care of the courts."

The courts have LED lights and a spectator area.

Five years ago, the space was six tennis courts.

“It was kind of like a ghost town down here,” said Lou Sand, regional manager for Cincinnati Parks.

Now, there are 18 courts for pickleball and three for tennis. It’s a vision turned into reality thanks to residents rallying the city and putting up some of their own money.

“People tend to think that this was some grand plan. It really became organic over time,” said Gary Lessis, president of Pickleball at Sawyer Point. The group is a 501-c4 not-for-profit.

In 2022, the city invested $500,000 to bring the courts up to the current configuration. Private citizens donated $80,000.

The courts have their own endowment, meaning they aren’t reliant on city funds for upgrades.

“You can’t count on having funds available through the city,” Lessis said. “The endowment’s purpose is to maintain and repair the courts on a regular basis."

That’s because the courts see a lot of usage. Last year, more than 39,500 players took a swing.

Sand said the foot traffic has reinvigorated Sawyer Point.

“We also saw growth and outdoor skating on the rink, and in the volleyball areas, increased use, which turned us to invest more in those areas as well,” he said.