Post Malone to take the stage at Riverbend in July

Tickets go on sale May 19
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 17:36:33-04

CINCINNATI — Post Malone will head to Cincinnati to perform at Riverbend this summer and fans can grab tickets starting at the end of this week.

The Grammy-nominated artist plans to take the stage on July 9 as part of his "If y'all weren't here, I'd be crying" tour. The show will also happen just a few weeks before Post Malone drops his new album, Austin, which goes on sale July 28.

A new single will be released this Friday, May 19 — the same day fans can pick up tickets for his Cincinnati show. Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Wednesday, May 17 starting at 10 a.m., until midnight Thursday night.

Different VIP packages and experiences for the show can also be purchased. The different options vary, but include premium tickets, access to the World Pong League VIP Lounge, VIP gifts and more.

