Pose to raise money for women's health at NamasDey

CINCINNATI — Yogis are gathering at Paul Brown Stadium Saturday for NamasDey, and this year's virtual yoga event is raising money for an organization which expands access to feminine care products.

NamasDey is being presented by Kroger and U by Kotex in partnership with Tidal Babe Period Bank.

The organization was founded in 2018, when advocates learned that one in four women in the Cincinnati area struggle to get feminine products. Since then, Tidal Babe has helped an average of 1,500 women a month by sending them period supply kits.

"It's not only a health issue," Anna MacLennan with the Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls said. "It's also a hygiene issue and, frankly, a personal dignity issue. If you don't have that product, you can't feel comfortable, you can't feel safe, you can't feel clean. So, if you don't go to school, you don't go to work, that can just exacerbate inequalities that already exist."

People can still register for NamasDey by clicking here. The event is free and starts at 9 a.m.

