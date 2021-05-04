P&G to raise prices of baby, feminine care products this September

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble will raise the prices on baby care and feminine care products starting in mid-September, according to a quarterly report released for investors in late April.

The bumps won’t be large, the report said: “(T)he exact amount of the price increase will vary by brand and sub-brand in the range of mid-to-high single digit percentages.” Assuming “mid-to-high single digit percentages” means between 4-9%, consumers can expect a maximum price hike of about a dollar for every $11 spent on items in these categories.

P&G's baby care brands include Pampers, Luvs and All Good; its feminine care brands include Always and Tampax.

The decision to increase these prices is tied to increasing commodity costs, according to Kroger’s quarterly report.