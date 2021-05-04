Watch
MoneyBusiness News

Actions

P&G to raise prices of baby, feminine care products this September

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Tim Boyle
<p>Procter & Gamble-brand Pampers diapers sit in a shopping cart in a grocery store. FILE PHOTO</p>
Prices of Pampers, Charmin, Bounty and Puffs products to go up, P&G announces
Posted at 2:53 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:53:31-04

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble will raise the prices on baby care and feminine care products starting in mid-September, according to a quarterly report released for investors in late April.

The bumps won’t be large, the report said: “(T)he exact amount of the price increase will vary by brand and sub-brand in the range of mid-to-high single digit percentages.” Assuming “mid-to-high single digit percentages” means between 4-9%, consumers can expect a maximum price hike of about a dollar for every $11 spent on items in these categories.

P&G's baby care brands include Pampers, Luvs and All Good; its feminine care brands include Always and Tampax.

The decision to increase these prices is tied to increasing commodity costs, according to Kroger’s quarterly report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!