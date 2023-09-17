Police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting on I-74

CINCINNATI — A woman was injured Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting along I-74, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the woman was driving eastbound on I-74 toward I-75 when she was shot. After she was shot, the woman drove to her home in St. Bernard and called police.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center.

Police said the woman believes she wasn't the intended target and was an innocent driver caught in between another target.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released by police at this time.