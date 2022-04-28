Police: Man confesses to murder; victim's body found decomposed in 2013 on the side of I-75 in KY

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has confessed to the murder of a New Richmond woman back in 2013.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Aleksey Koloskov came to Cincinnati police and confessed to killing 28-year-old Melinda Sue Ingram.

Ingram's body was found in August 2013 on the side of I-75 in Kenton County. Investigators said her body was likely on the side of the highway for up to a month. A medical examiner identified her body based on dental records.

Police said she was killed on the 2900 block of Deckebach Avenue in the CUF neighborhood, just a few blocks away from the University of Cincinnati.

Aleksey was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday and appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Aleksey will be in court again May 9.

Investigators have not said what led up to Ingram's murder.